Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,064 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,452 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Halliburton were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Halliburton by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,220,971 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $3,114,848,000 after buying an additional 19,190,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $1,436,336,000 after acquiring an additional 861,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $878,806,000 after acquiring an additional 443,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 82,596.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $841,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,806,168 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $446,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,845 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $8,189,830.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $852,377.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,732.07. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Halliburton's payout ratio is 35.60%.

Halliburton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton reported Q2 revenue of $5.71 billion and EPS of $0.55, both modestly ahead of expectations, reinforcing that core business performance remains solid. Article title

Halliburton reported Q2 revenue of $5.71 billion and EPS of $0.55, both modestly ahead of expectations, reinforcing that core business performance remains solid. Positive Sentiment: The company won a new integrated field development contract with Basra Oil Company in Iraq, adding another large international project and expanding its presence in a key oil-producing region. Article title

The company won a new integrated field development contract with Basra Oil Company in Iraq, adding another large international project and expanding its presence in a key oil-producing region. Positive Sentiment: Halliburton also secured additional development work in Kuwait, reinforcing the view that recent contract wins are improving its growth outlook and supporting its international business mix. Article title

Halliburton also secured additional development work in Kuwait, reinforcing the view that recent contract wins are improving its growth outlook and supporting its international business mix. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces pointed to a stronger long-term outlook thanks to Halliburton’s technology edge and global contract pipeline, but also noted that geopolitical risk and uneven execution could limit near-term upside.

Several commentary pieces pointed to a stronger long-term outlook thanks to Halliburton’s technology edge and global contract pipeline, but also noted that geopolitical risk and uneven execution could limit near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen reportedly lowered expectations for Halliburton, and other firms trimmed price targets, suggesting analysts remain cautious even as the stock benefits from new business wins.

TD Cowen reportedly lowered expectations for Halliburton, and other firms trimmed price targets, suggesting analysts remain cautious even as the stock benefits from new business wins. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and mixed sentiment may cap enthusiasm if investors worry that recent contract wins are not enough to quickly reaccelerate margins or earnings growth.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Zephirin Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report).

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