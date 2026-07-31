Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,536 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 391,855 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $35,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,284,612 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $89,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,095 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 110,000 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 69,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,949 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 67,369 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $8,189,830.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $889,282.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 148,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,382.80. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,475 shares of company stock worth $9,931,490. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Halliburton's payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

More Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to help advance a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The potential work could involve Halliburton supporting gas development and a natural-gas power plant, creating exposure to rising energy demand from data centers. Reuters article

Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to help advance a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The potential work could involve Halliburton supporting gas development and a natural-gas power plant, creating exposure to rising energy demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: The Beetaloo agreement expands Halliburton’s potential role beyond traditional oilfield services into gas infrastructure supporting AI-related electricity demand. However, the agreement is preliminary and does not yet represent a firm contract or meaningful near-term revenue contribution. Beetaloo Energy MOU article

The Beetaloo agreement expands Halliburton’s potential role beyond traditional oilfield services into gas infrastructure supporting AI-related electricity demand. However, the agreement is preliminary and does not yet represent a firm contract or meaningful near-term revenue contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Positive results from oilfield-equipment peer NOV and strong production at Expand Energy suggest some resilience across the broader energy-services and production markets. Nevertheless, these companies’ results have limited direct impact on Halliburton’s earnings. NOV earnings article

Positive results from oilfield-equipment peer NOV and strong production at Expand Energy suggest some resilience across the broader energy-services and production markets. Nevertheless, these companies’ results have limited direct impact on Halliburton’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: UBS said Halliburton’s softer third-quarter guidance is weighing on the stock. The cautious outlook raises concerns about near-term earnings momentum despite Halliburton’s recent quarterly earnings and revenue beat, leaving investors focused on weaker operating conditions and the timing of any recovery. Halliburton soft Q3 guidance article

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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