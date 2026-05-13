Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,949 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $25,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $363,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,992. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 158,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,338,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,521,080. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,488 shares of company stock worth $8,789,305. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Halliburton from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Evercore raised Halliburton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.91.

View Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton is co-investing in VoltaGrid’s $1 billion funding round, giving HAL exposure to the growing market for power solutions serving AI data centers and other large energy users. Blackstone, Halliburton to invest $1 billion in energy startup VoltaGrid

Halliburton is co-investing in VoltaGrid’s $1 billion funding round, giving HAL exposure to the growing market for power solutions serving AI data centers and other large energy users. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q1 results beat expectations, and a Barclays upgrade following the earnings report has reinforced confidence in Halliburton’s turnaround and cost-cutting efforts. A Look At Halliburton (HAL) Valuation After Q1 2026 Beat And Barclays Upgrade

Recent Q1 results beat expectations, and a Barclays upgrade following the earnings report has reinforced confidence in Halliburton’s turnaround and cost-cutting efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy-sector strength also provided a favorable backdrop for shares, with the sector trading higher on Monday afternoon. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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