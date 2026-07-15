Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Stock Holdings Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 104,274 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $61,245,810.60. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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