Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Has $17.79 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,987 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.6% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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