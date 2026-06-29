Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,029 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 11.7% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $337.39 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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