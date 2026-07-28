Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,124 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.51% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $44,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,297,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,220,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,552,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 646,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,511 shares of the company's stock worth $40,312,000 after purchasing an additional 332,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 958,935 shares of the company's stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 81,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 11,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $337,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 71,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,639.43. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,199,568.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,000. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,158. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.35. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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