Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,806 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,360 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Hamilton Lane worth $50,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.29.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.16. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Hamilton Lane's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers acquired 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.05 per share, with a total value of $4,952,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrea Anigati Kramer bought 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,381.18. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 87,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,131. The trade was a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 95,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,739. 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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