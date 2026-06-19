Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 498,693 shares of the company's stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 125,598 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,291,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,085,000 after buying an additional 163,031 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 215,894 shares of the company's stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Moderna Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,637.58. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $433,878.92. Following the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,800.16. The trade was a 70.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,088 shares of company stock worth $6,193,713. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report).

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