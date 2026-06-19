Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 95,300 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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