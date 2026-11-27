State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC - Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,635,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.98% of Hancock Whitney worth $284,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,973,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $40,112,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $33,393,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $60.29 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $421.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hancock Whitney's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney is a bank holding company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, whose principal subsidiary is Hancock Whitney Bank. The company provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, and online and mobile banking. It also offers wealth management, trust, and investment services. The bank serves customers across the Gulf South, with operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Texas. Its history includes roots in Hancock County Bank, founded in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, in 1899, and Whitney National Bank, established in New Orleans in 1883.

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