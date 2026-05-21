Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 21,138 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,611 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Scotiabank began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

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Airbnb Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb’s new services expansion could open additional revenue streams, increase app usage, and make the platform more valuable to travelers. Airbnb expands into hotels, cars, groceries

Airbnb’s new services expansion could open additional revenue streams, increase app usage, and make the platform more valuable to travelers. Positive Sentiment: Management’s push into hotels and “Amazon for services” positioning suggests Airbnb is trying to broaden its addressable market beyond home rentals, which could support longer-term growth. Airbnb adds hotels, car rentals. Chesky says app can become an 'Amazon for services'

Management’s push into hotels and “Amazon for services” positioning suggests Airbnb is trying to broaden its addressable market beyond home rentals, which could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the stock jumped on the expansion news indicate investors are rewarding the company’s move to deepen engagement and diversify beyond core lodging. Airbnb Stock (ABNB) Jumps as Company Expands into Luggage Storage and Car Rentals

Reports that the stock jumped on the expansion news indicate investors are rewarding the company’s move to deepen engagement and diversify beyond core lodging. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing ABNB with other travel stocks and discussing valuation is not a direct catalyst, but it keeps attention on how expensive the shares are relative to peers.

Coverage comparing ABNB with other travel stocks and discussing valuation is not a direct catalyst, but it keeps attention on how expensive the shares are relative to peers. Neutral Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares, a disclosure that may catch investors’ attention, but insider sales do not always signal a fundamental problem. SEC filing

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,092.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 513,838 shares of company stock worth $69,467,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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