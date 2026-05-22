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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 65,085 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its NextEra Energy stake by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 65,085 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 182,719 shares worth about $14.7 million.
  • NextEra Energy reported Q1 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating analyst expectations, while revenue came in below estimates at $6.7 billion. The company also maintained upbeat guidance, setting FY 2026 EPS guidance at $3.92 to $4.02.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising ratings or price targets and MarketBeat showing a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $99.15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NextEra Energy.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,719 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 65,085 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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