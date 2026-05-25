Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,033 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 365,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is presently 87.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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