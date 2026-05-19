Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,603,080 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $254,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 354,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,814,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $359.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore decreased their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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