Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,701 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Down 2.7%

CI stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $338.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $275.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.55.

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Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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