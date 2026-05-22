Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.83 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,885 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $257,278,000 after buying an additional 2,279,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $124,615,000 after buying an additional 1,016,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $171,953,000 after buying an additional 1,003,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $248,466,000 after buying an additional 987,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $34,280.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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