Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,829 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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