Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.70 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,919 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Datadog were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock worth $385,518,000 after buying an additional 840,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $161.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s Q1 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.60 versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $960.1 million projected, reinforcing confidence in demand for its observability and security platform.

Datadog’s Q1 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.60 versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $960.1 million projected, reinforcing confidence in demand for its observability and security platform. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 and Q2 guidance, signaling continued momentum after revenue grew 32.1% year over year, which supports the bullish stock move. 2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains

Management raised FY2026 and Q2 guidance, signaling continued momentum after revenue grew 32.1% year over year, which supports the bullish stock move. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts lifted price targets, including UBS to $220 and Piper Sandler to $230, reflecting growing optimism that Datadog can keep outperforming. Why Datadog (DDOG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Several analysts lifted price targets, including UBS to $220 and Piper Sandler to $230, reflecting growing optimism that Datadog can keep outperforming. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Datadog as an AI beneficiary and a big-data leader are adding to the bullish narrative, with investors viewing AI adoption as a tailwind for the company’s platform. Datadog Backs Dust To Link Observability With Multiplayer AI Workloads

Articles highlighting Datadog as an AI beneficiary and a big-data leader are adding to the bullish narrative, with investors viewing AI adoption as a tailwind for the company’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s investment in Dust’s Series B funding round shows it is staying close to emerging AI workflows, but the direct financial impact appears limited for now.

Datadog’s investment in Dust’s Series B funding round shows it is staying close to emerging AI workflows, but the direct financial impact appears limited for now. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CTO Alexis Le-Quoc may create a little caution, although the sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and does not necessarily signal concern about the business. Insider Selling: Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG CTO Sells 43,224 Shares of Stock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $3,914,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,300,600.05. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 885,963 shares of company stock worth $130,015,444 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $218.04 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $220.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.80, a P/E/G ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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