Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,744 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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