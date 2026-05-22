Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,887 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 808,639 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,217,192 shares of the company's stock worth $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 672,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CNH Industrial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,049,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 811,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 505,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $10.16 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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