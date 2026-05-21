Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.22 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 258,997 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.33% of Sensata Technologies worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 91,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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