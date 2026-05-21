Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.31 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 268,420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

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Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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