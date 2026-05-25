Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.11 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 69,393 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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