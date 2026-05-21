Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.04 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,952 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,550,000 after buying an additional 3,949,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $287,627,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,922,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,432,374 shares of the company's stock worth $633,271,000 after buying an additional 1,232,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. The trade was a 7.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $719,555 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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