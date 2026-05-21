Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $24.94 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $553.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $496.61 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,734.37. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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