Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Humana were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Humana by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 114.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Humana from a "cautious" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $173.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of HUM opened at $307.79 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $315.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

See Also

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