Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.93 Million Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab continues to show strong underlying business momentum, with Q1 revenue up about 63% year over year and backlog more than doubling, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth story.

Rocket Lab continues to show strong underlying business momentum, with Q1 revenue up about 63% year over year and backlog more than doubling, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved governance changes at the 2026 annual meeting, which may support a more streamlined corporate structure and signal continued alignment with management’s strategy. Rocket Lab Shareholders Approve Governance Changes at Annual Meeting

Shareholders approved governance changes at the 2026 annual meeting, which may support a more streamlined corporate structure and signal continued alignment with management’s strategy. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX IPO speculation is keeping the broader space sector in focus, and Rocket Lab is being mentioned as one of the names benefiting from renewed investor attention on space infrastructure stocks.

SpaceX IPO speculation is keeping the broader space sector in focus, and Rocket Lab is being mentioned as one of the names benefiting from renewed investor attention on space infrastructure stocks. Negative Sentiment: The $3 billion stock sale program is the main pressure point, as the market is worried about dilution and the possibility that future share issuance could weigh on per-share value. Rocket Lab Stock Falls After Announcing $3 Billion Distribution Agreement

The $3 billion stock sale program is the main pressure point, as the market is worried about dilution and the possibility that future share issuance could weigh on per-share value. Negative Sentiment: Several articles and commentary point to valuation concerns after a sharp run-up in the stock, with some analysts urging caution and suggesting investors may be chasing the move too late.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $2,001,477.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,449 shares of company stock valued at $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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