Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520,119 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 263,737 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $240,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,950 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $90,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,169 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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