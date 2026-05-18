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From High-Yield to High-Growth: 3 Stocks Boosting Dividends

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 18, 2026
A stack of coins with a small green plant on top sits in front of a laptop displaying an upward-trending stock chart.

Key Points

  • One of the world's most well-known consumer staples companies just boosted its dividend yield to 4%.
  • A soaring chip stock is growing its dividend at a strong pace, recently announcing an over 20% increase.
  • A large energy player is making headlines with a big acquisition, a large dividend increase, and a huge buyback authorization.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Three big-name stocks recently added more juice to their dividends. These stocks sit on different ends of the dividend yield to dividend growth spectrum. Yields stretch as high as 4%, and growth rates are as high as 15%. This includes a large energy company with a solid yield that just boosted its dividend by more than 30%.

Pepsi: High-Yield Giant Boosts Dividend Amid Food Recovery

For over a year, shares of food and beverage giant PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP have been largely range-bound. Overall, the stock has provided a total return of just 3% since the start of 2025

PepsiCo Today

PepsiCo, Inc. stock logo
PEPPEP 90-day performance
PepsiCo
$147.87 -1.25 (-0.84%)
As of 12:57 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$127.60
$171.48
Dividend Yield
3.85%
P/E Ratio
23.22
Price Target
$170.11
Add to Watchlist

Notably, Pepsi’s food business, primarily composed of snacks, has been a laggard. In its latest quarter, Pepsi’s Frito-Lay North American segment saw sales rise by 2% year-over-year (YOY). Meanwhile, Beverages North America rose significantly faster, at 9% YOY. Despite this low figure, the segment is improving, posting its fastest growth in two years. Pepsi is undertaking changes to shift its food business, focusing on its best-performing brands.

Pepsi also recently increased its already strong dividend. Its quarterly payout will move up by 4% to $1.48 per share. The firm plans to make its next payment on June 30 to shareholders of record as of the June 5 close. Overall, Pepsi’s indicated dividend yield now stands at about 4%. Notably, with this latest increase, Pepsi has now raised its annual dividend for 54 years in a row. The company has also grown its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of just under 7% over the past five years. This is a solidly middle-of-the-road dividend growth rate.

KLA: Giant Industry Giant With Strong Sales and Dividend Growth

KLA NASDAQ: KLAC is one of the world’s most prominent names in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. With multiple parts of the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor space experiencing shortages, KLA’s share price has absolutely taken off. Since the beginning of 2025, KLA has provided a total return of over 180%. Its 2026 return is also very strong, around 45%.

KLA Today

KLA Corporation stock logo
KLACKLAC 90-day performance
KLA
$1,757.51 -46.81 (-2.59%)
As of 12:57 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$740.44
$1,939.36
Dividend Yield
0.43%
P/E Ratio
49.69
Price Target
$1,838.48
Add to Watchlist

KLA has been growing at a strong pace, seeing its most recent quarterly sales rise by over 13% YOY. Investors and analysts expect KLA’s sales to continue growing considerably. Next quarter, analysts estimate that sales will grow by approximately 13% YOY, with that growth accelerating to 30% in calendar Q1 2027. In order for chip makers to increase their production capacity and meet customer demand, they need more of KLA’s equipment; the rationale for sales acceleration.

KLA is also boosting its dividend at an impressive clip, with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of just over 15%. The company just announced a 21% dividend increase, moving its quarterly payout to $2.30. The company plans to pay its next dividend on June 2 to shareholders of record as of the May 18 close. Despite its dividend growth, KLA’s indicated dividend yield is low, near 0.5%.

Devon Issues Huge Dividend Increase and Buyback After Coterra Acquisition

Last up is Devon Energy NYSE: DVN, one of the United States’ largest independent oil and gas producers. Shares have performed well, providing a total return of 50% over the last 12 months. As with the rest of the oil industry, the conflict in Iran has aided Devon, sending oil prices up significantly.

Devon Energy Today

Devon Energy Corporation stock logo
DVNDVN 90-day performance
Devon Energy
$49.86 +0.37 (+0.75%)
As of 12:57 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$30.24
$52.71
Dividend Yield
1.93%
P/E Ratio
13.90
Price Target
$56.85
Add to Watchlist

Investors have also viewed Devon’s acquisition of Coterra Energy NYSE: CTRA positively. The combination of these two shale operators will drastically increase Devon’s production capacity. Devon’s daily production in 2025 was about 840,000, which would have been 1.6 million with the inclusion of Coterra.

Additionally, Devon expects to generate $1 billion in annual pre-tax synergies from the merger by the end of 2027, creating value in the combined organization. Coterra also committed to significant capital returns when announcing the deal.

Making good on its promise, Devon massively increased its dividend by 33% to 32 cents per share. The company plans to make its next payment on June 30 to shareholders of record as of the June 15 close. This gives Devon a solid indicated dividend yield near 2.6%. The company’s 5-year annualized dividend growth rate is just 7%, but growth has clearly accelerated.

Devon also announced a very large buyback program of $8 billion. This is equal to 14% of Devon’s approximately $57 billion market capitalization.

Analysts Eye Solid Gains in Devon Energy

Among this group, Wall Street analysts are displaying the most optimism in Devon going forward. The MarketBeat consensus price target near $56 implies just under 15% upside in shares. Targets also moved up meaningfully after Devon’s earnings report, and Raymond James upgraded Devon to a Strong Buy. The average of targets updated after earnings is approximately $64, implying more than 25% upside.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PepsiCo Right Now?

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PepsiCo (PEP)
4.4371 of 5 stars		$148.11-0.7%3.84%23.29Hold$170.11
KLA (KLAC)
4.3952 of 5 stars		$1,750.17-3.0%0.43%49.47Moderate Buy$1,838.48
Devon Energy (DVN)
4.0871 of 5 stars		$50.021.1%1.92%13.94Moderate Buy$56.85
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