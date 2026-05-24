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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $3.92 Million in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Plug Power logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB opened a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter, buying 1,987,188 shares worth about $3.92 million. The stake represented roughly 0.14% of the company.
  • Plug Power’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue of $163.51 million and EPS of -$0.08 versus the expected -$0.09. Revenue rose 22.3% year over year, but the company still posted sizable losses and negative margins.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall: several firms raised price targets, but the stock’s consensus rating is “Hold” with an average target price of $3.42. Institutional investors now hold 43.48% of Plug Power’s shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Plug Power.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,987,188 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.14% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company's stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.06. Plug Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 227.13%.The business's revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $2.75 to $3.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Key Plug Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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