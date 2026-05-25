Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Oklo by 71.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,179,000 after buying an additional 2,901,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,588 shares of company stock valued at $49,774,300. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 0.2%

OKLO stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here