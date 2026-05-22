Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $9.69 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,800 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,057,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,542.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $1,600.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $966.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.05.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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