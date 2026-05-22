Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 15,167 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,805 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EL opened at $78.90 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

View Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Key Headlines Impacting Estee Lauder Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Estée Lauder and Puig terminated discussions over a potential business combination, clearing away months of takeover speculation and refocusing attention on EL’s standalone recovery strategy. Reuters: Estee Lauder and Puig end talks over possible merger

Estée Lauder and Puig terminated discussions over a potential business combination, clearing away months of takeover speculation and refocusing attention on EL’s standalone recovery strategy. Positive Sentiment: Investors may see the end of deal talks as a sign that management can keep prioritizing cost cuts, restructuring, and earnings improvement rather than pursuing a complex acquisition. Business Wire: The Estée Lauder Companies & Puig End Discussions

Investors may see the end of deal talks as a sign that management can keep prioritizing cost cuts, restructuring, and earnings improvement rather than pursuing a complex acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has also pointed to improving margin expectations and a broader recovery narrative in prestige beauty, which may be adding support to the stock. TipRanks: Estée Lauder Signals Margin Rebound After Upbeat Call

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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