Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 857,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,964,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.47% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 4,371.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price objective on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Up 5.8%

FLNC stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 2.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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