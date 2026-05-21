Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.23% of Ameresco worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 318.2% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 82,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 197.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 964,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 640,106 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Ameresco by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $5,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ameresco from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,521.97. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,430 shares of company stock worth $914,468 in the last 90 days. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of AMRC opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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