Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,782 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 41,431 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Trading Down 1.2%

Edison International stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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