Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 24,380 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,380 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 60.83%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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