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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,472 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Fair Isaac logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its Fair Isaac stake by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,472 shares and leaving it with 8,004 shares valued at about $13.5 million.
  • Fair Isaac reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $12.50 beating estimates and revenue of $691.68 million topping expectations, while revenue jumped 38.7% year over year. The company also reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of 40.45.
  • The company’s board approved a $1.5 billion share repurchase program, and analysts remain broadly positive with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $1,619.36.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fair Isaac.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2%

FICO opened at $1,228.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,078.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,416.10. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,619.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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