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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 250,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Alarm.com logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its Alarm.com stake by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 250,000 shares and leaving it with 272,200 shares valued at about $13.9 million.
  • Other institutions and insiders were also active: several hedge funds increased holdings, while insiders including Daniel Ramos and CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold shares in recent months.
  • Alarm.com reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.65 and revenue of $265.19 million, both beating analyst estimates; however, Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Reduce.
  • Interested in Alarm.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,200 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.55% of Alarm.com worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101,569.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 947,556 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 946,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,923 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 245,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,006 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,181 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,491,824 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $197,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,561 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $67,997.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,858,886.36. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $69,414.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,569.62. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $349,070 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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