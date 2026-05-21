Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 25,517 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,576 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after selling 25,517 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in SEA were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $86,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,282,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

Insider Activity at SEA

In related news, insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $70,416.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,167,328. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $70,448.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,840. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,602,852 shares of company stock valued at $140,970,989 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report).

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