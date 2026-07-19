Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,768 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,768 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $108.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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