Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FormFactor by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FORM stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. FormFactor's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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