Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $1.96 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock worth $3,128,850,000 after buying an additional 3,017,937 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after buying an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.33.

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Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

GE opened at $348.58 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.52. The stock has a market cap of $363.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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