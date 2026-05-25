Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $265,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock worth $64,678,000 after buying an additional 82,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $559.37 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $566.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.61 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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