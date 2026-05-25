Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,849 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 16,779 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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