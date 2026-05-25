Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $309.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $315.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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