Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $19.25 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,978 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,558 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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