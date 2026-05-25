Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $20.05 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here