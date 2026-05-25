Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $31.78 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,066.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $942.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,004.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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